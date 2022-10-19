International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.07.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.01. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 129.60%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.