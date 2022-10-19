International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.80.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IBM opened at $122.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

