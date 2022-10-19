International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.11

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.11 and last traded at $47.03, with a volume of 191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96.

International Bancshares Dividend Announcement

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $146.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

