InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.88

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $3.90. InMed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 63,800 shares.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
