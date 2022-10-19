HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DINO opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.09. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

