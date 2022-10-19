Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.83

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 19728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Green Dot Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $1,076,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth $1,873,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 202,042 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

