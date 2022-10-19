Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GRBK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Green Brick Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered Green Brick Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.85. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $525.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 285,885 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

