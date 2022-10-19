Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) Shares Gap Up to $19.06

Shares of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.06, but opened at $20.85. Gravitas Education shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.
Gravitas Education Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $374.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86.
Gravitas Education Company Profile
Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gravitas Education (GEHI)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Gravitas Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravitas Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.