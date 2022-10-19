Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Truist Financial

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $365.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.83.

Generac Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $147.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $136.85 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Generac will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Generac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Generac by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,053,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

