Garmin (GRMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Garmin to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Garmin has set its FY22 guidance at $4.90 EPS.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Garmin Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $165.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Garmin by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

