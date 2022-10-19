Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXEL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

Exelixis Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 296.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Get Rating

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

