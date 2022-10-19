Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.00

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 30.65 ($0.37). Escape Hunt shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.37), with a volume of 177,324 shares trading hands.

Escape Hunt Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37.

About Escape Hunt

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

