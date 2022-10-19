Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating) rose 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 79,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 518,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Enthusiast Gaming to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$159.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.56.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

