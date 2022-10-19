Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Position Increased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,730 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $26,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 77.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 59.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Denison Mines Price Performance

DNN stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.62 million, a P/E ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

