Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.71

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 13970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deluxe to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deluxe Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

