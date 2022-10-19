Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Sets New 1-Year High at $147.68

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.68 and last traded at $146.69, with a volume of 1063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFR. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.46 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $90,072,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $11,460,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,964,000 after buying an additional 88,083 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $11,616,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

