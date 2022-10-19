Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Up to $68.22

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.22, but opened at $73.70. Continental Resources shares last traded at $73.90, with a volume of 480,051 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.05.

Continental Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Institutional Trading of Continental Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 9.0% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $235,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 26.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading

