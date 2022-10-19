Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

CLPBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,023.33.

Coloplast A/S stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

