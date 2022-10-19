Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWSRF opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.