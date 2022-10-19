Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.69

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 4119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 2.2% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 9,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 206,858 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 9,455,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after acquiring an additional 337,482 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 12.9% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 330,524 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 11.5% in the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 2,834,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 293,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,555,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

