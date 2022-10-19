Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.69

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 4119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
