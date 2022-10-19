Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.38.

NYSE:BE opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.02. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $82,420.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,547.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $282,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,850,855.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $82,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,547.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,846. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 229,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

