bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of bioMérieux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

bioMérieux Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BMXMF opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.58. bioMérieux has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $148.50.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.