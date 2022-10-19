BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Up to $12.51

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.51, but opened at $13.36. BigCommerce shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 2,253 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIGC. Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $519,830.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $409,846.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $519,830.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,927 shares of company stock worth $4,219,192. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BigCommerce by 46.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 165,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BigCommerce by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $11,170,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 181,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

