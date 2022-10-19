Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $112.64

Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.64 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.21). Arix Bioscience shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.24), with a volume of 6,968,442 shares traded.

Arix Bioscience Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 119.40, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14.

Insider Transactions at Arix Bioscience

In related news, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £103,000 ($124,456.26).

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

