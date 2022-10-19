Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 154,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 529,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Arena Minerals Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$147.64 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47.

Arena Minerals Company Profile

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds 100% interest in the Antofalla lithium brine projects, which cover an area of 4,000 hectares located in Salar de Antofalla, Argentina; and 100% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium project that covers approximately 11,000 hectares located in the Puna region of Salta province, Argentina.

