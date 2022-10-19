Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.95

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 132690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Archaea Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Archaea Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFG. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,365,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Archaea Energy by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Archaea Energy by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 218,938 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Featured Stories

