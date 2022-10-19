Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 56,041 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,041 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Ensign Group worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $85.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,131.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,980 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

