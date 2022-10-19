Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Black Hills worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,162,000 after acquiring an additional 403,387 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $15,966,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,784,000 after acquiring an additional 174,362 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

