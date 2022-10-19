Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 1,313.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,525 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 14,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.04 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,568.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

