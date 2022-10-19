Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 662,218 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.18% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 607,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,707,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,309.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 376,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,169 shares of company stock worth $1,496,969 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

