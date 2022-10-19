Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,100 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 645,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGLE. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.63.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.53. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Marcio Souza acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 184,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 98,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

