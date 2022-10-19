6,536 Shares in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $3,740,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,530,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,145,318.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veris Residential news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $3,740,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,530,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,145,318.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 630,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,749. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of VRE stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70, a PEG ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

