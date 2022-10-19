1st Source (SRCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect 1st Source to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect 1st Source to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52.

1st Source Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 1st Source to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.