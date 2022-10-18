Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,977 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

