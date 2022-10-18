Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 157 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 22.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Raymond James by 27.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 179.0% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

RJF opened at $100.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.