Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 136 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $392.22 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $881.12. The stock has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $478.98 and a 200-day moving average of $521.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.45.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.