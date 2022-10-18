Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,090 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NFE stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.63. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NFE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

