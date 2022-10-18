Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,601 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Price Performance

Shares of CLR opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.36.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CLR. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Articles

