Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,695 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. City State Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

PNW opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.39.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.