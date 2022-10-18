Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,837 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.58 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

