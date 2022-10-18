Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 15,558 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,558 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $560.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,641.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,575.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,641.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.