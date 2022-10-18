Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 109,712 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,712 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $308,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $166.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.04 and a 200-day moving average of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.