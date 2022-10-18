Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 283 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,733 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 8,628 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,699,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.89.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

