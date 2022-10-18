Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 117,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Verve Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 899,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 954,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 915,090 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 347,179 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 241,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VERV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

VERV stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.98.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $2,120,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,268.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verve Therapeutics news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $2,120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,268.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,995,900. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

