Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,565 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 58,549 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 51.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 322,347 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,788,000 after acquiring an additional 110,153 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 98,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,334 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 61,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.89.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

