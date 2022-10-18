Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Hoedt Rob Ten Sells 2,404 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.44 and a 1 year high of $124.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

