Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Hoedt Rob Ten Sells 2,404 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE MDT opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.44 and a 1 year high of $124.80.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.04.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
