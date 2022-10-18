KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $41,190.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,501.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $111,531.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 668,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $41,190.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,501.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,055 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $780.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

