JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 550.4% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $339.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

