Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 523,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,862,000 after purchasing an additional 189,823 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 83.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $166.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $438.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

