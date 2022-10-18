Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.8% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 8,628 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $39,699,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.